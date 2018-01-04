Carrie Underwood looks flawless as ever despite getting more than 40 stitches on her face after falling down a flight of stairs outside her home in Nashville in November.

A photo of the country singer has been posted on social media that shows her smiling and striking a posing with Below Deck star Adrienne Gang. Fans of the songstress need not worry as she doesn't look any different. Instead, the 34-year-old seems to be recovering quicker than anticipated by her fans, who were left worried after she revealed more details about her "freak random accident" recently.

The picture was shared by the reality star on Twitter in mid-December, with the caption: "Just worked out next to @carrieunderwood NBD... she is adorable and so gracious... LOVE HER!"

Gang, 34, has said that she did not notice anything different about Underwood when she met her and had no clue she was injured.

"I had no idea she got hurt prior to meeting her. She had a wrist brace on, but I didn't think much of it until I saw the headlines after I posted our picture together," she told Us Weekly. "She looked great and seemed to be in great spirits."

Underwood recently revealed to her fan club members that her injuries from the fall were much more serious than first thought.

"In addition to breaking my wrist, I somehow managed to injure my face as well," she wrote. "I'll spare you the gruesome details, but when I came out of surgery the night of my fall, the doctor told [my husband] Mike [Fisher] that he had put between 40 and 50 stitches in. ... I want you all to understand why I might look a bit different."

Underwood is not letting the injuries she has sustained dampen her spirits. She recently said that she is "determined to make 2018 amazing".

She added, "When I am ready to get in front of a camera, I want you all to understand why I might look a bit different. I'm hoping that, by then, the differences are minimal, but, again, I just don't know how it's all going to end up."