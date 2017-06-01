She almost stole the show at the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge's wedding day in 2011 with her cantankerous facial expressions which suggested she had much better things to do than wave to well-wishers from the royal balcony.

Now, Grace van Cutsem, who earned the title of 'World's Grumpiest Flower Girl', has done some growing up. The then three-year-old toddler was less than impressed by Kate and Wills' nuptials and famous balcony kiss, prompting the nation to fall in love with her sulky antics.

With her head of adorable brown curls decorated with a flower crown, striking blue eyes and sullen face, little Grace was impossible to miss as the youngest and least enthralled individual of the bridal party.

While the other little girls gleefully waved to the crowd who had gathered for the occasion, Grace looked utterly furious and even put her hands over her ears to block out the rounds of raucous cheering.

The internet-famous flower girl is now eight years old and a big sister. If her mother Rose's Instagram account is anything to go by, she is still a little impish and not amused by much.

Grace is the granddaughter of late Hugh van Cutsem, an English landowner, banker, businessman and horse breeder who was a close friend of Prince Charles. The Prince of Wales is godfather to Hugh's son Edward, who later served as pageboy at his wedding to Princess Diana in 1981. Since Edward is a friend of Prince William, Grace was a natural choice to be a part of the Duke and Duchess' big day.

Heading off for her first solo night out quite emotional for mama! A post shared by Rose Astor (@whereisrose) on Aug 24, 2016 at 9:23am PDT

Though she's rarely seen smiling in her mother's snaps, there are a few of Grace showing some teeth. From what we know, she loves family life, holidays to Greece, watermelon, and, er, making coffee.

Check out a few more pictures of Grace: