Playing gifted and wacky teenager Malcolm Wilkerson in noughties sitcom Malcolm In The Middle was one of the biggest highlights of his Frankie Muniz' career, but the Hollywood actor sadly can't remember his time on the Emmy-award-winning show.

The 31-year-old star, who is currently showing off his dancing skills on the latest season of ABC's Dancing With The Stars, said that a number of health issues including nine concussions and many 'mini-strokes'- known as TIA's (Transient Ischemic Attack) means he draws a blank when trying to recall some of his fondest memories.

"It makes me a little sad. Things pop back into my mind I should have remembered," he said of his severe memory loss in his rehearsal video.

"Truth is, I don't remember much [of Malcom In The Middle], it almost feels like it wasn't me."

His girlfriend, Paige Price does her part to help him recall his forgotten days by keeping a daily journal so he can look back through his memories on paper.

Muniz' former co-star and TV dad Bryan Cranston appeared in the emotional clip saying that he offered him some words of support during difficult time. "I told him not to worry about what you remember, what you don't remember. It will be my job," he revealed. "I will tell him, 'Remember this, remember that, on Malcolm? What a life for you.'"

Despite losing his memory, Muniz said, "I'm happy with my acting career. I'm happy with the decision I made to race cars and to focus on music. Even if I don't remember, I'm happy."

In a previous episode of the competition, Muniz revealed that he broke his back in a car crash in 2009 while auto racing. He explained that his life forever changed.

Detailing what happens to his body during one of his episodes, he said: "First, I lose my peripheral vision and I can see people but I can't recognise them.

"I can see words but I can't tell what they say. Then I start going numb. It's a gross feeling, but I know now when it's going to come. I usually go lay down and wait."

He has accepted the reality of his condition after his efforts to find answers yielded no result. "I've gone to so many neurologists who have done every single test. I have no answers as to why it happens."