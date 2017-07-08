Arsenal have sensationally agreed personal terms to sign Monaco winger Thomas Lemar but must pay £80m to acquire the France international. The Gunners have already had two bids rejected for the 21-year-old, who has told the Ligue 1 champions he wants to move to the Premier League this summer but have taken a major step towards acquiring the talented wideman.

The Sun understand Lemar has accepted a financial package worth £90,000-a-week to move to The Emirates Stadium, leaving the FA Cup winners and Monaco left to agree on a fee. But after offers of £30m and £40m were rebuffed by the principality club it remains to be seen whether Arsene Wenger's side will cave to their demands which will require them to double their most recent offer.

Lemar's value is enhanced by having three years to run on his current contract however his desire to leave for Arsenal could force Monaco to accept a lower bid than their valuation. L'Equipe understand Wenger wants to make the youngster his third summer signing "at all costs" yet they may have to smash their transfer record for a second time in the window to secure the addition.

With 14 goals and 17 assists in all competitions last season, Lemar played a vital role in Monaco scooping the French title and reaching the semi-finals of the Champions League. He has already endeared himself to Arsenal fans having scored in both group matches against Tottenham Hotspur during Europe's premier club competition.

Wenger confirmed earlier this summer that Arsenal would make just three signings during the off-season in the wake of failing to qualify for the Champions League for the first time in 20 years. Saed Kolasinac joined on a free from Schalke before Alexandre Lacazette moved from Lyon for a club-record fee.