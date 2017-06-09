Barcelona flop Thomas Vermaelen is reportedly in negotiations to complete a summer move to Besiktas after being told that he is not in Ernesto Valverde's plans ahead of the 2017-2018 season. Watford had previously been linked with the former Arsenal centre-back but Sport suggests that the Turkish side are now the most likely candidates to secure his services in a deal worth around €5m (£4.4m, $5.6m).

The 31-year-old defender joined Barcelona from Arsenal in the summer of 2014 in order to fill the huge gap left by the retirement of Carles Puyol. Barcelona paid Arsenal around €19m – including add-ons – following a summer in which he also was linked with Manchester United.

However, the Belgium international was restricted to only 21 appearances in his first two seasons at the Nou Camp, being hit by different injury problems since his very first day in La Liga.

Barcelona lost the patience last summer and sent him on loan to Roma with hopes he could resurrect his career in the Serie A, agreeing to include an option for the Italians to secure his services on permanent at the end of the season.

Yet, the former Arsenal star only made 12 appearances for Roma during the whole season and his future is once again in the limbo.

Weeks ago some reports in England said that Watford were considering offering him a return to the Premier League ahead of the 2017-2018 campaign.

However, the interest of the Premier League side have cooled in recent times and Sport suggests that his future could instead be at Besiktas.

Sport says that his agent is already in negotiations with the Turkish side to complete a move and become Valverde's first casulty at Barcelona.

The Spanish publication say Besiktas' original ideal was to get him on loan with a mandatory option to sign him on permanent at the end of the season - if the defender plays a certain number of games.

However, Barcelona want a long-term deal and are willing to sanction his departure for only €5m – despite paying more than the double to Arsenal three summers ago.