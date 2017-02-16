Former Chelsea starlet Thorgan Hazard believes Andreas Christensen and Charly Musonda can both become regulars in Antonio Conte's side in the coming years.

Hazard, younger brother of current Blues star Eden, left Stamford Bridge in 2015 to join Borussia Monchengladbach on a permanent deal. Last season, he was joined by Christensen, who arrived at the club on a two-year loan spell.

Christensen, 20, has thrived in a first-team role with Gladbach revealing last year they are ready to break their club transfer record to try and sign the Denmark international.

Hazard insists, however, his teammate can have a very bright future in the Premier League when he does return to his parent club.

"When he arrived everybody in the team and at the club were saying 'wow, what a defender, what a player,'" Hazard said in an interview with Goal.

"He can play football, he is strong, he is fast, he is intelligent and so he has helped us a lot and helped us get Champions League qualification.

"I think he has a great future and he can play at a top, top level at a top, top team."

Back at Stamford Bridge, another Blues youngster is looking to force his way into Conte's plans this season. Musonda, capped at Under-21 level for Belgium, enjoyed a hugely impressive loan spell at Real Betis during the second half of last season but his return to the Spanish club this term was cut short in January.

Conte opted against sending the 20-year-old out on loan again during the January transfer window, choosing to retain the Belgian along with fellow youngsters Kennedy and Nathan Ake, who was recalled from a loan spell at Bournemouth.

While Hazard acknowledges it will be difficult for Musonda to break into the senior team with so much competition in attacking berths, he is confident his countryman will be up for the challenge.

"Charly is a friend. He decided to go on loan to Betis and the first year he was fantastic for Charly. After that there was a change in the coach. They changed the trainer and sometimes they want to play with you and sometimes they don't want to.

"So after he decided to return to Chelsea and take a place in the squad, so I know Charly and I think he is a winner. He will fight for that and I hope he can do this [play for Chelsea].

"I think he knows also that there are very good players in his position, so he needs to fight very, very hard. My brother, Willian and Pedro and it is a lot of players."