Thousands of Alexis Sanchez fans will march in protest in the forward's homeland of Chile next month demanding the Arsenal star leaves the north London club.

Sanchez's future at the Gunners remains uncertain with the 28-year-old still to sign a contract extension. His current deal is also due to expire in the summer of 2018. The former Barcelona star has cut a frustrated figure in the opening months of 2017 with the club's Premier League title challenge falling by the wayside and their Champions League aspirations now in tatters following Wednesday's 5-1 defeat to Bayern Munich.

In the wake of that humiliating first-leg defeat at the Allianz Arena, Chilean fans have used Facebook to promote the protest which will be held in Santiago on 1 March.

The organisers are fed up with the treatment of their forward and "are tired to watch one of our biggest stars play on his own to make his team get through".

The event page on Facebook adds: "We don't want him to play at Real Madrid or back at Barcelona, the truth is we don't give a damn where he plays, we just want to see him fight with 10 other players to get results. He shouldn't be alone." The protest already has over 5000 attendees.

Sections of the Chilean media have also made their frustration with Arsenal known, with media outlet Radio Bio-Bio describing the Gunners as a "parody of itself", urging Sanchez to leave because he has tried everything only for nothing to work.

Sanchez cut a disconsolate figure on Wednesday night in Munich, crouching down in disbelief along the touchline well away from the rest of his teammates when Thomas Muller's strike hit the back of the net in the closing minutes.

The striker missed training on Friday ahead of Arsenal's FA Cup fifth round tie against Sutton United, with Arsene Wenger explaining at a press conference Sanchez had returned to Barcelona to attend a court case.