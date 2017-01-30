Large scale demonstrations will be held in front of Downing Street against US President Donald Trump's travel ban as the UK Parliament is set to debate his state visit on Monday (30 January). Nearly one million people have signed an online petition calling for the cancellation of Trump's visit, sometime in summer.

According to The Daily Telegraph, sources confirmed that Prime Minister Theresa May will not withdraw Trump's invitation as it is "substantially in the national interest". May extended the invitation to Trump, on behalf of Queen Elizabeth II, during her visit to Washington on Thursday (26 January).

Protesters argue that the US president's summer visit might be an "embarrassment" to the Queen. Labour MP Dan Jarvis confirmed that Trump's controversial travel ban on immigrantswould be an urgent topic of discussion in the House of Commons on Monday.

Lib Dem leader Tim Farron added that Trump's visit should be put on hold until his controversial travel ban was withdrawn else, "Theresa May would be placing the Queen in an impossible position of welcoming a man who is banning British citizens purely on grounds of their faith".

Ruth Davidson, the leader of the Scottish Conservatives, echoed similar views and said: "State visits are designed for both the host, and the head of state who is being hosted, to celebrate and entrench the friendships and shared values between their respective countries.

"A state visit from the current president of the United States could not possibly occur in the best traditions of the enterprise while a cruel and divisive policy which discriminates against citizens of the host nation is in place. I hope President Trump immediately reconsiders his Muslim ban."

Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn said: "Is it really right to endorse somebody who has used this awful misogynistic language throughout the election campaign, awful attacks on Muslims, and then of course this absurd idea of building a wall between themselves and their nearest neighbour?

"I think we should make it very clear we are extremely upset about it, and I think it would be totally wrong for him to be coming here while that situation is going on. I think he has to be challenged on this."

Reports suggest that during Trump and First Lady Melania's state visit the Republican was likely to playing a round of golf on the private nine-hole course in Balmoral in the presence of the Queen. Discussions were on to hold a meeting with the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge Prince William and his wife Kate Middleton, a personal tour of the Churchill War Rooms and a dinner at Blenheim Palace.