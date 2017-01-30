Thousands of protesters descended on Whitehall in London on Monday evening (30 January 2017) to demonstrate against US President Donald Trump's travel ban. They were joined outside Downing Street by singer Lilly Allen, author Owen Jones and Green Party MP Caroline Lucas.

The protest was in reaction to the Republican's executive order blocking citizens of Iran, Iraq, Sudan, Yemen, Libya and Somalia from travelling to America for 90 days from 27 January, and banning Syrians from entering the US indefinitely.

Rallies were also organised in cities across the UK, including Manchester, Nottingham and Edinburgh.

"Enough is enough," said Baroness Shami Chakrabarti, Labour's shadow attorney general. "We will stand together as a country against misogyny, racism and torture. Our British values unite us."

More than a million people have signed an online petition in a bid to stop Trump travelling to the UK for a planned state visit in June. PM Theresa May has refused to revoke the invitation.

"The invitation has been extended and has been accepted," a Downing Street spokesperson said.

The Foreign Office said the executive order only applies to individuals travelling from the Muslim-majority countries listed above. Dual citizens may have to undergo what the office called "extra checks" if they were travelling from the above listed nations to the US.