A campaign group is planning on handing out large amounts of cannabis for free to be smoked during Donald Trump's inauguration speech in Washington, DC. The DC Cannabis Coalition (DCMJ) said they intend to give away 4,200 joints to be lit up four minutes and 20 seconds into the US President-elect's speech at the National Mall on 20 January.

The event, described as the Inaugural #Trump420, aims to highlight the group's demands to fully legalise cannabis at a federal level. Current laws in Washington allow for the possession of up to two ounces of the drug and the growth of up to six cannabis plants. It is legal to give away up to one ounce to a person aged 21 or older, but it is still against the law to sell to sell the drug in Washington.

The group said they have already distributed around 400 of the 4,200 joints they intend to give away for Trump's speech.

Adam Eidinger, the founder of DCMJ who helped pass the cannabis drug laws in Washington known as Initiative 71, told WUSA9: "We don't want any money exchanged whatsoever, this is really a gift for people who come to Washington, DC."

Eidinger said the group feel current cannabis laws may be at risk during Trump's presidency, especially after he picked Jeff Sessions as his Attorney General. "We are looking at a guy who as recently as April said that they are going to enforce federal law on marijuana all over the country. He said marijuana is dangerous," he added.

The group told those wishing to take part to gather on the west side of Dupont Circle at 8am EST before heading down to National Mall at 10am, with the joints being handed out along the way and smoked four minutes and 20 seconds into Trump's speech.

DMCJ said they will cancel the event if Trump "comes out now in support of full cannabis legalisation in all 50 States and DC".

Eidinger said: "We are going to tell them that if they smoke on federal property, they are risking arrest. But, that's a form of civil disobedience. I think it's a good protest. If someone wants to do it, they are risking arrest, but it's a protest and you know what, the National Mall is a place for protest."

Initiative 71 was approved following a 65% vote in favour on 4 November 2014, with the law going into effect on 26 February 2015.