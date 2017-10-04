Three suspected members of the Heartless Felons gang in Ohio are accused of dousing two men with gasoline, tying them up, raping one and shooting a third man.

The suspects were identified as 47-year-old Troy White, 22-year-old Keli Dunnican and 18-year-old Nathaniel Ramos Jr.

The incident allegedly happened around 12.30am on Thursday (28 September) in the 3000 block of Sackett Avenue near West 25th Street in the Clark-Fulton neighbourhood of Cleveland.

The three suspects arrived at the apartment of a 31-year-old man and knocked on the door.

Police reports say that Ramos and Dunnican wore masks and that the three forced themselves inside when the 31-year-old cracked the door open.

The suspects proceeded to punch and kick the first victim, as well as a 51-year-old man who was also in the apartment.

According to police, the men tied the 31-year-old man's hands behind his back with blue tape. The victim told officers he called White a homophobic slur and accused him of sexually assaulting inmates in prison. The remark angered White, and while Ramos and Dunnican held him down, he sexually assaulted the 31-year-old with a metal pipe threader.

Ramos then doused the men with gasoline, but was talked out of lighting them on fire by Dunnican.

A third man, 41, arrived at the home during the incident, police say. After the four men fought, White pulled out a gun and shot the 41-year-old man twice in the right leg.

The third victim fled to another room following the shooting and held the door shut as he called for help. Dunnican stole a cellphone and shoes before the three ran from the home.

According to Fox News, the men were arrested several hours later. White was found with a handgun and Dunnican with rolls of duct tape, a knife and three cellphones. Ramos, meanwhile, smelled of gasoline and had 14 baggies of marijuana.

The two younger men refused to talk to investigators, but White told police that he had been involved in a theft ring with both victims. He said he had smoked crack with the first two victims earlier that day, according to police reports.

White was charged with felonious assault and is being held in the city jail on $100,000 bond, while Dunnican was charged with aggravated robbery and is being held on $50,000 bond. Ramos was charged with aggravated burglary and is being held on $25,000, Cleveland.com reported.