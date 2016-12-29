Two men and a woman have been charged with beating a teenager to death after urinating on him, forcing him to eat cat faeces, and then leaving him to die in the snow before posting the crime on Snapchat. The body of Delvin Mendoza- Chaparro was found in an alley by police in Milwaukee, US, in temperatures of -10C.

Brothers Devin, 20, and Brendan Katzfey, 19, and Sarah Zakzesky 20, were each interviewed by police before being charged with one count of first degree reckless homicide. It has been reported that Mendoza-Chaparro had been accused by the brothers of attempting to steal a bong and a mobile phone.

The Katzfey brothers and Zakzesky allegedly took turns beating Mendoza-Chaparro on 19 December, with the trio appearing before courts in Wisconsin earlier this week where they were indicted.

Authorities believe the three defendants were smoking marijuana at her apartment when the beating began. Devin is accused of hitting the victim in the face and head 25 times. In a Snapchat video, that may be used as evidence, Devin is believed to be heard saying: "Look, look look: Delvin getting [urinated] on."

According to Fox News Branden Katzfey apparently admitted to investigators that he "urinated on Mendoza-Chaparro while he lay near a kitty litter box" before his brother Devin "forced Mendoza-Chaparro to eat cat litter and faeces from the litter box".

The first Snapchat clip, that was believed to have been filmed on the dead man's phone, allegedly began with a close-up of Mendoza-Chaparro lying on the ground injured. A voice later announced: "This is what happens when you steal...Don't ever come and steal."

The news channel reported that in another video, Mendozza-Chaparro was seen near a cat litter box before he was removed from the property. Police say he was found wearing a hoodie with his jeans pulled down around his ankles and with no shoes or socks in freezing temperatures.

It was said that Sarah Zakzesky allegedly told Devin "that they need to take the victim to the hospital but he said no," according to the police complaint.

The three suspects remain at the Milwaukee County Jail with a preliminary hearing expected before the new year. They are placed on bonds of between $200,500 (£163,000) and $50,000 (£40,000).