A three-year-old girl has died four days after she was allegedly assaulted at her home in Dublin.

The girl, who has not yet been named, was taken off her life support machine at Our Lady's Hospital in Crumlin following an incident at her home in the Irish capital on 10 February.

Her mother, aged 42, was arrested and has precisely appeared before Bray District Court charged assault causing harm after the child was taken to hospital.

It is alleged the woman assaulted the three-year-old in the bedroom of the house Shankill before contacting emergency services.

She has since been detained under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act 1984 at Shankill Garda Station.

A neighbour of the family of four told the Irish independent: "I don't think anyone heard any commotion coming from the house," said one resident.

"I didn't know the family that well, but the mother would often say hello and wave.

"It's a very quiet neighbourhood and it's shocking to hear of something like this happening so close to home."

A garda spokesperson said at the time: "At approximately 4.15pm, officers attended the scene of an incident involving a child at a house in Shankill, Co Dublin.

"Arising from the incident a three-year-old girl was taken by Ambulance to Our Lady's Hospital, Crumlin.

"A woman in her 40s was arrested at the scene and is currently detained under section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act, 1984 at a south Dublin Garda Station."