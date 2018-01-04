A 21-year-old man in Scotland was forced to spend Christmas and New Year behind bars after he erupted in a fit of rage once he discovered his girlfriend had bought him a £2 Lynx deodorant set as a present.

On 1 December, Steven Manson lost his temper during an argument with Nicole Armstrong, also 21, when he asked her what present she would be getting him for Christmas.

"He came over to the house and we had an argument," Armstrong told Paisley Sheriff Court.

I had been out Christmas shopping. I had bought him a Lynx set. He wasn't happy about it.

"He said, 'Is that all I am worth?'

"It cost £2 and was only something I had picked up. I would have got him something better. But the Lynx set came back up again and the argument escalated from there.

"He was really angry with me. He was jumping about waving his arms. I pushed him away."

Having begun in the bedroom of Armstrong's flat in Kilbarchan, a village six miles from Paisley in Renfrewshire, the argument then moved into the kitchen where Manson punched a hole in the door, the court was told.

Armstrong, who has since separated from Manson, then called the police and reported her then partner, who in the meantime kicked the veranda door through while waiting for a cab outside the property.

The cleaner admitted to the court he had fallen out with his ex girlfriend over her choice of present.

"She told me: 'I have picked you up a Lynx set," he said.

"I asked her, 'What else are you getting me?' She said, 'What else am I getting you! You ungrateful b******. You know I'm going to get you more than that.'

"I went to give her a cuddle and she pushed me away. It all started from there."

However, Manson, who spent a total of 30 days in jail, was found not guilty of the charges of assaulting Armstrong and of putting her in a state of fear and alarm.

"I find you not guilty on charges one and two but you will be convicted on charge three and you will pay £100 compensation in respect of that," Sheriff Janys Scott said.