Chelsea new boy Tiemoue Bakayoko has revealed that Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger is a legend at Monaco and he is proud to be playing against the Gunners at Stamford Bridge when the duo face off in the fifth gameweek of the Premier League.

Wenger spent seven seasons at Monaco before moving to north London and is still widely remembered by the French faithful. However, there will be no love lost between the clubs when they face off on Sunday (17 September) as the Blues seek revenge for their FA Cup defeat last season, when the Gunners emerged 2-1 victors on the final day of the season at Wembley.

Bakayoko is set to partner French compatriot N'Golo Kante in midfield with summer signing Danny Drinkwater unable to compete after being unavailable due to an injury. The former Leicester City midfielder will be unable to make his debut due to a calf injury which is expected to keep him on the sidelines until next month.

"Wenger is a legend at Monaco," said Bakayoko, as quoted by the Daily Mail. "He spent a few years there and they have great memories of him. During the time I was there, they spoke a lot to me about him. And today he's doing a very good job at Arsenal. He's a very good coach and I'm happy to have the chance to play against his club."

On the criticism Wenger receives, Bakayoko added, "It's nothing to do with me really. But he's done very great work at Arsenal. I can't really add to that, but it's always been something we're proud about, to have a French compatriot coaching Arsenal."

Meanwhile, Eden Hazard could make his first start for the Blues against the Gunners after coming off the bench against Leicester City last weekend. Meanwhile, Gary Cahill is also pencilled in for a return after serving a three-match suspension he received against Burnley.