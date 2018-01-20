Tiffany Trump has marked her return to Georgetown Law on Instagram with a sizzling photo after spending the weekend in Las Vegas with friends. Sending social media into a frenzy, the 24-year-old first daughter wore a low-cut glittery black and gold animal print mini dress that highlighted her tanned legs.

She kept it classy with her blond hair left straight with bangs, as she paired her sparkly dress with a pair of stilettos with straps and peep toes. The law student was photographed holding a large pink balloon while standing outside on a balcony overlooking the Vegas strip.

"My back to school #GeorgetownLaw" she captioned the photo. The first daughter started her second semester of law school at Georgetown University, after enjoying a lengthy vacation in Palm Beach, Los Angeles and Las Vegas.

Many users rushed to the comments section to compliment the law student's sexy attire. One user wrote, "The gorgeous lawyer on the planet, Tiffany," as another said, "Wow Tiffany, You're definitely a woman that causes my heart to skip a heart. Your legs are incredible, you're absolutely gorgeous.!!

"Sizzling hot Tiffany! Love it! You're beautiful!" A social media user wrote complimenting her, while another simply noted, "Congrats! You look so pretty with bangs. New look and new adventures."

Another user complimented her saying, "From a cute beautiful baby girl to a smart and independent young lady." Tiffany is the only child from Trump's marriage to second wife Marla Maples.

The first daughter found herself in the spotlight after her dad, Donald, was elected president in 2016. Earlier this week, Tiffany headed to Las Vegas to celebrate her best friend, Andrew Warren's, 25th birthday. They were pictured with friends at the Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas as he shared a photo on Instagram of the duo grinning cheekily.

She also paid tribute to Warren on Instagram by sharing a series of photos of them together, including two portraits of them in all-black outfits while holding hands. "Happy Birthday to my amazing best friend! Thank you for always putting a smile on my face!" Tiffany captioned the photos.