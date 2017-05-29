Former world no. 1 golfer Tiger Woods has been arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence of alcohol.

Woods was arrested at around 3am local time near his home in Jupiter, Florida and charged with a DUI [driving under the influence], according to WPBF. Jail records show the golfer was booked at Palm Beach County jail at 7:18am before he was released from custody on his own recognisance at 10:50am.

A mugshot of the 14-time major winner has also been released.

Woods, the world's most famous golfer, has undergone four major back surgeries in the last three years but recently declared "I haven't felt this good in years" after his most recent operation in April.

"The surgery went well, and I'm optimistic this will relieve my back spasms and pain," Woods, who has not played since the Dubai Desert Classic in February, recently wrote on his website.

"When healed, I look forward to getting back to a normal life, playing with my kids, competing in professional golf and living without the pain I have been battling so long."

Woods' injury woes have limited to him to starting just three tournaments in the last two years. He has not won a competition anywhere in the world since 2013, with his last major success dating back to 2008.

The former world number one, previously sidelined for 17 months in the aftermath of three surgeries, missed The Masters for the third time in four years earlier this year. Now ranked 876th in the world, Woods has not set a timetable for his return to golf.