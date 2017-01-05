Tiger Woods will begin his 2017 campaign at the Farmers Insurance Open at Torrey Pines after the organisers confirmed his participation in the event which begins on 26 January. It will be the former world number one's first PGA Tour appearance since his T-10 finish at the Wyndham Championships in August 2015.

"We're thrilled our fans will have the opportunity to see Tiger in addition to what is already a very strong field for the Farmers Insurance Open," Century Club CEO Peter Ripa said, as quoted by Golfweek. "He has experienced tremendous success at Torrey Pines and in our tournament, and we couldn't think of a better place for him to start the year."

Woods has had tremendous success at the event in the past having won it on seven occasions with his last coming in 2013. The American golfer will be up against a strong field with world number one Jason Day, Rickie Fowler, Phil Mickelson, Dustin Johnson, Justin Rose and defending champion Brandt Snedeker among those who have confirmed their participation in the season opening tournament.

Apart from the Farmers Insurance Open, the 14-time major winner has also committed to the Genesis Open from 16-19 February. The tournament is hosted by the Woods Foundation and it was also the first PGA tournament he played in as a 16-year-old. Woods has also confirmed his participation in the Honda Classic at the end of February.

"I'm very excited to come back to Riviera and compete in the Genesis Open," Woods said in a statement on his official site. "This is where it all started for me. It was my first PGA TOUR event. I was 16 years old, I weighed about 105 pounds. It was a life-changing moment for me."

The 41-year-old golfer made his competitive return after more than a year at the Hero World Challenge in December last year and despite finishing T-15 there were positive signs in terms of his game and physical fitness. Woods also made it clear after his return that his goal is to play the entire 2017 schedule including the four majors with the first one – The Augusta Masters – coming in April.