Tinder has revealed that Ed Sheeran's 'Shape of You' is the top track UK love-seekers turn to for more matches on the popular dating app.

'Anthem' tracks are picked by users to spice up their profiles in the hope of more swipes and dating matches, with said songs integrated from music streaming leader Spotify.

'Shape of You' proved to be the most popular choice based on a data set between October 2016 and July 2017. The Weeknd's 'Starboy' and Drake's 'Fake Love' came in second and third place respectively.

The data also showed that there is an interesting divide when it comes to the differences between Tinder users identified as either male or female.

For example, while Justin Bieber's inexplicably popular 'Despacito (Remix)' came in 10th for the ladies, the song did not even register on the men's top 10.

The collective male playlist also features Childish Gambino's 'Redbone' and Future's 'Mask Off'. Good work, lads.

Below is the full top 10 list for all Tinder users and the top songs chosen exclusively by male or female users;

Male and Female

Shape of You – Ed Sheeran Starboy – The Weeknd Fake Love - Drake Closer – The Chainsmokers HUMBLE. – Kendrick Lamar Bad and Boujee (feat. Lil Uzi Vert) – Migos Black Beatles – Rae Sremmurd Passionfruit - Drake Mask Off - Future Despacito (Remix) - Justin Bieber

Male

Shape of You – Ed Sheeran Starboy – The Weeknd Fake Love – Drake HUMBLE.– Kendrick Lamar Closer – The Chainsmokers Black Beatles – Rae Sremmurd Bad and Boujee (feat. Lil Uzi Vert) Mask Off – Future Redbone – Childish Gambino Passionfruit - Drake

Female