Toby Alderweireld says Tottenham Hotspur are yet to offer him a new contract to keep him at the club, with his current deal – signed upon his arrival from Atletico Madrid two years ago – set to expire in 2019.

Premier League champions Chelsea and Manchester City are said to be closely monitoring his contract situation, with Alderweireld's agent recently claiming "seven or eight" sides in Europe were interested in his client, and that Tottenham must offer him improved terms if they wish to keep the player.

"When you look at Toby's statistics, they are impressive. Either he deserves an appropriate contract, or else he should be given a transfer," Alderweireld's agent Stijn Francis said. "There are not many central defenders around who can play like he can. But these clubs will have to negotiate with Tottenham's chairman, Daniel Levy."

Alderweireld is currently with the Belgium national team as they look to finish their successful 2018 World Cup qualifying campaign with a flourish. But when asked about if he had been made an offer by Spurs, he told Sky Sports News: "No, like I said, I am focused on football. The rest, I don't know, we will see about that."

Tottenham's rigid wage structure has created some concern over their ability to tie down their best players with Danny Rose breaking rank during the summer to criticise the club's policy.

But while the club remain in a stand-off with Alderweireld, manager Mauricio Pochettino has no concerns over the player's commitment to the club.

"He was talking with me in my office this morning and he is so happy, he wants to make it clear he is fully committed with the club," Pochettino told a press conference in September. "He is happy with his contract, two years plus one. It is not an issue. I recognise some rumours in the last few days, but he is so relaxed, so calm. His idea is to try to play here, he is happy here, there is no reason to move."