Tottenham manager Mauricio Pochettino believes Toby Alderweireld's injury against Manchester City isn't a serious one and that the Belgian should be available for their upcoming league games after being taken off in the second half against Pep Guardiola's men. Spurs came back from being 2-0 down to draw the game with goals from Dele Alli and Heung Min Son.

Tottenham are already without Jan Vertonghen after the defender picked up an ankle injury in their last league game and will be out for the next two months. Tottenham kept a back three against City, with Kevin Wimmer slotting in alongside Alderweireld and Eric Dier but moved to a back four soon after, with Dier moving into midfield after being wholly dominated by City.

"He felt tight in his hamstring but I don't believe it's a big issue,"the manager at the Etihad Stadium told Tottenham's official website. "We'll know better in a few days but it doesn't look bad."

Pochettino was also positive about Erik Lamela, who missed the last few months with a hip injury. The Argentine underwent a scan on his hip and the manager believes that he will now begin workout on the affected region and the result is likely to be positive.

"The result was the same so now it's about how he adapts his programme," said Mauricio. "Now he'll start to run. It's positive, now it's about building his fitness and to try to challenge the pain he feels in his hip, but I think this will be positive."

Tottenham strengthened their position in second with a point but could go back to third if Arsenal win against Burnley, who they host at the Emirates on Sunday. Meanwhile, Chelsea could go nine points ahead of Spurs should they win against Hull City, extending their lead at the top and closing in on the title.