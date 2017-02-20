Toby Alderweireld says Tottenham are 'trying to get the good feeling back' and knew they had to change after their defeat by Gent in the Europa League on Thursday (16 February). Spurs got back to winning ways in the FA Cup against Fulham on Sunday after suffering two disappointing defeats against Liverpool and Gent respectively.

Alderweireld and his Tottenham teammates realised they had to shake things up after those damning losses, and the Belgian international believes the remedy to his side's recent woes is simple hard work.

"We talked to each other after the game in the Europa League and said 'Yeah, we have to change'," Alderweireld told The Daily Mail. "We know everybody's trying but trying to get the good feeling back... one way is to work very hard and try to change as quickly as possible. We showed the desire is there.

"Everybody knew what we had to do. Go to the next round of the FA Cup and next Thursday go to the next round (of the Europa League) as well. Those two games are very important for the future. Sometimes it's all about confidence. [Losing at] Liverpool... it's difficult to change that. You need a good result like (Fulham) to get back on track.

"Everybody works hard, everybody's doing their best, so they can't complain about that. It's just the desire to come back more than ever. You can do it with hard work, and results like (at Fulham)."

Spurs will hope they can get fully back on track on Thursday when they face Gent in the second leg of their Europa League last-32 tie at Wembley Stadium. Mauricio Pochettino's side, who are one of the favourites along with Manchester United to win the competition, were dreadful at the Ghelamco Arena and will need to greatly improve on that display if they are to progress into the last-16.