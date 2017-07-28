England are in control against South Africa after day two of action at the Oval, with Toby Roland-Jones helping dismantle the visitors on his superb Test debut.

Ben Stokes (112) secured a superb century as the hosts finished 353 all out, with Roland-Jones (4-39) then claiming four wickets to help reduce the Proteas to 114-8 after taking apart their top order.

James Anderson also helped himself to two wickets while Stuart Broad played his part, ending a 53-stand between Temba Bavuma and Kasigo Rabada, dismissing the latter for 30.

South Africa, who lost Vernon Philande early on in the day due to a stomach complaint which saw him taken to hospital, are now on the ropes and are still 28 runs short of avoiding the follow-on.

Joe Root's side are looking to take a 2-1 lead in the four-match series.

It was Stokes who propelled England towards their tally but survived a scare prior to making his century. Faf du Plessis appeared poised to catch his miscued effort at the long-on boundary, but as he stretched to snatch it out of the air, he tumbled backwards over the boundary markers as the ball sailed through his hands. The six was awarded and another swiftly followed that brought Stokes up to 100, slamming another in the same direction, this time directed well over Du Pelssis' head.

For good measure, he launched another into the stands off the very next ball before he departed for 112 as the final man.

Alastair Cook, meanwhile, also had hopes of clinching a century, which would have been his 31st in Test cricket, but fell just short when he departed for 88, with Kagiso Rabada and Morne Morkel taking three wickets for the visitors.