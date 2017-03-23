Actress Debbie Reynolds and daughter Carrie's Fisher's death has left a huge void in the life of friends and family. Almost three months after the tragic loss of the veteran stars, filmmaker Todd Fisher has revealed how his niece Billie Lourd has been coping with the death of her mother and grandmother.

"[Billie] is dealing with two gigantic losses," he told Entertainment Tonight. "These two girls – my girls, my mother and my sister, were big, big personalities [with a] big influence on Billie, myself, many people.

"There's a vacuum in the room and she's feeling it and we're all feeling it. It's just that I'm 59 and I have no choice but to step up and put this stuff forward. I'm letting [Billie] breathe, you know? She needs to breathe. She needs to step back from all of this loss," he said.

Fisher and Reynolds' death had the entire world mourning as they died a day apart from each other in December 2016. After suffering a fatal heart attack while flying from London to Los Angeles on 23 December, the Star Wars actress passed away at the age of 60 on 27 December. A day later, her mother, Reynolds – who was 84-years-old – died following a 'severe stroke'.

"When I was standing in the room the day after my sister died and we're in the hospital and my mother was dying, I mean, I was more heartbroken watching my niece than I was for myself," Billie's uncle recalled.

"It was heart wrenching. The idea that somebody would have to deal with that kind of a loss back to back, moment to moment – I mean we'd just had this horrible loss and then here you are just a handful of hours later standing in a different hospital in a different room. It was astounding."

Throughout the tumultuous time, Billie's father – talent agent Bryan Lourd – has been a major support for the family, and Todd noted that if it was not for him they would have been in a "much tougher position".

"You take those genes, and I think you've created a pretty powerful gal... and she is a lot more like my mother even than Carrie," Todd added. "You know, she's a little like Carrie but she's a lot like my mother, which means she's going to be another Molly Brown."

Carrie and Debbie – who were laid to rest in January – will be remembered in a public memorial to be held on 25 March at Forest Lawn Cemetery Hollywood Hills.