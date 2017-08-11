A 17-month-old boy has died after being run over by a vehicle outside a hotel in Manchester in what police described as a "truly tragic accident".

Police were called after witnesses say they heard "blood-curdling" screams coming from the car park of the Ibis hotel in Salford Quays on Thursday night (10 August).

Greater Manchester Police said the toddler was involved in a collision with a Toyota Rav4 at around 9pm.

Three ambulances attended but the young boy died at the scene. Police are not treating the incident as suspicious.

Witnesses reported seeing a woman with blood on her body screaming and crying outside the hotel after the incident.

Kenny Turton-Ainsworth wrote on Facebook: "Not sure what happened but the screams were blood curdling! Very upsetting whatever it is."

Mobile phone footage posted online shows a woman with what appears to be blood on her arms being comforted by police.

Police investigators were seen later that night inspecting the Toyota vehicle, which has a Latvian-registered number plate.

Sergeant Brian Orr, of Greater Manchester Police's serious collision investigation unit (SCIU), said: "This was a heartbreaking incident involving a young boy which has understandably left his family distraught and the thoughts of everyone in the SCIU are with them at this terrible time.

"At the moment this appears to have been a truly tragic accident and not a suspicious incident, however we have launched an investigation to establish a full understanding of exactly what happened.

"I would ask anybody who witnessed the collision to please contact police."

Anybody with information should contact the SCIU on 0161 856 4741 or the independent charity Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555 111.