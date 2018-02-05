A two-year-old girl has been found frozen to death on the front porch of her family home in Akron, Ohio.

The toddler was discovered by her mother at around 3.30pm unconscious in the midst of a -11 degree day. According to the Akron Beacon Journal, the girl was taken to Akron Children's Hospital, where she died.

Upon calling emergency services, the mother was instructed to perform CPR. "You're gonna carefully tilt the head back, and you're gonna pinch her nose closed and completely cover her mouth with your mouth and then blow two regular breaths into the lungs," the contact said.

According to Kron 4, a neighbour said the mother usually kept to herself and that she also had a boy. Crystal Lucas said she was surprised when police arrived at her door. "I cried because I just don't understand how a two-year-old could be outside and you not know," Lucas said.

"It was freezing and that was my biggest worry when the cops came, when they started asking about the kids, they didn't divulge what was really going on, but when he asked about the kids, obviously something was going on and I was worried."

Lucas said it was not the first time either of the children had been allowed to roam free by themselves. "I've had to take the baby home because she'll be outside playing. It was a few times that I had to take both of her kids home."

An autopsy will be conducted by the Summit County Medical Examiner's Office.

Earlier this year, a British snowboarder froze to death at a ski resort in France after a night out of drinking. The body of Owen Lewis, 22, was spotted by helicopter a few hundred metres from his holiday apartment in the small resort of Risoul in the French Alps last Friday (5 January).

Lewis, from Coventry, was last seen drinking in the village's packed Yeti Cave bar in the early hours of Tuesday (3 January) before leaving for his flat. Friends were travelling to join him later that day.

Public prosecutor Raphaël Balland said that the young man was found near a mountain stream. He added footprints suggested he had become lost and then froze in the cold night weather.