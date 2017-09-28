Tom Cruise and Katie Holmes' daughter Suri Cruise is all grown up! The 11-year-old daughter of the former couple is seen posing alongside mum Holmes in a rare photo on social media.

The Dawson Creek star shared a sepia photo of herself with "mini-me" Suri on Instagram, captioning it "#nationaldaughterday". They mother-daughter duo are seen smiling in the snap.

Fans of the 38-year-old Hollywood star have fallen in love with the adorable photo, as the post has already racked up more than 25,000 likes (and counting) in just a few hours. Some users are calling Suri a "spitting image" of Holmes, while others commented that the little one is all grown up.

A follower wrote, " She's getting so big. Pretty like her mama," while another said, "Cute pic. Suri's getting so big." One more fan echoed, "Suri!!! She's growing up so fast."

Most fans think Suri is Holmes' "mini-me", with a user saying, "She is clearly your mini!! What a sweet photo!!" while another wrote, "Omg, #shesthespittingimage of her Momma."

"Mirror image," was someone's comment. Another noted, "Suri's going to have her mommy's looks, if she doesn't already."

The actress' one million Instagram followers are raving over Suri. "What a beautiful kid!!!" gushed a fan, as another wrote, "You are an awesome mom."

The Batman Begins actress, who is reportedly dating Jamie Foxx, gushed about her daughter and recently revealed that she wants to give Suri a normal childhood.

The actress, who divorced Tom Cruise in 2012, told magazine Town & Country in its April issue, "This business is so unstable, and you never really know where you're going to be... My child is the most important person to me, and her upbringing is paramount to my work right now.

"It's very important that I'm present and she has a stable, innocent childhood. I feel so blessed to do what I do, but there's nothing in the world better than watching your child succeed," the actress had said.