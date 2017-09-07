Katie Holmes just can't stop smiling! After making her much talked-about romance with actor Jamie Foxx public, the 38-year-old Dawson's Creek actress took to Instagram to share a candid new snap with her mini me daughter, Suri Cruise.

And while the mother-daughter duo indeed cut a super adorable picture, some fans couldn't stop marvelling at how grown up the 11-year-old appears in the new snap.

Katie, who shares Suri with ex-husband and Hollywood star Tom Cruise, simply wrote alongside, "My sweetie." In the black and white image, young Suri displayed her chic fashion sense as she tried on a pair of oversized shades — probably her mum's — to complement her Audrey Hepburn-esque polka-dot dress.

In the picture, the Batman Begins actress looks clearly amused at her fashion-forward daughter's antics.

"Wow. She's growing up so fast," a fan shared in the comments section, echoing the feeling of many of Holmes' social media followers. "She so cute... time flies too quick hold onto these special little girl moments," a fan said.

Meanwhile, Suri's incredible sartorial sense didn't go unnoticed either, as a fan admiringly asked, "Does she own pants? I love her dresses and bows. Sweet little Lady."

"She reminds me of a young Audrey Hepburn in this pic! And you look absolutely gorgeous! Glowing!" someone else added.

The gushing aside, many fans seized the opportunity to send their best wishes to Holmes, who finally made that much-anticipated appearance with her long-time beau, Foxx at a Malibu beach.

"So happy about you and Jamie!! Y'all are too cute!! Wishing you love, happiness, and some peace from the annoying paparazzi!!" one fan wrote, as another added, "You and Jamie together make me feel fuzzy inside....so romantic!!!"

Following her split from Cruise in 2012, Holmes was said to be enjoying a hush-hush romance with the Django Unchained actor. But it wasn't until recently that the couple made an appearance together, seemingly giving a nod to the buzz about their relationship.