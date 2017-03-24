Rumours about Tom Cruise falling for his Mission Impossible 6 co-star Vennesa Kirby have been doing the round, but a new report in Entertainment Tonight has claimed that there is no love brewing between the co-stars.

A source close to Kirby told ET that reports that said the two were dating are simply "not true". The source said, "Production hasn't even started yet," shooting down rumours that Cruise wants the 28-year-old actress as fourth wife.

Kirby landed a role in Cruise's upcoming Mission Impossible 6, filming of which will begin on 10 April. Previously, an In Touch Weekly report had suggested that the Hollywood heartthrob was seeing the 28-year-old actress.

An unverified source told the magazine, "Tom flipped for her work and told the other Mission: Impossible producers that he had to have Vanessa for a crucial role for the franchise's sixth installment. They had instant chemistry, and of course she got the role. He's blown her away with his endless charm and energy. He thinks she's perfect to be his next wife."

Although ET slammed the romance report, the Top Gun actor has had a history of dating his co-stars. The 54-year-old actor met his second wife Nicole Kidman on sets of their 1990 film Days Of Thunder, shortly after he divorced his first wife Mimi Rogers.

Ten years after Cruise and Kidman's split, the actor started a three-year relationship with his Vanilla Sky co-star Penelope Cruz. He was then married to Katie Holmes in 2006, and the two divorced in 2012.

Meanwhile, director Christopher McQuarrie teased the opening scene of Mission Impossible 6 on the Empire Podcast. He said, "It starts in a very unconventional way. It does not start with action. That was the hardest pitch of this movie."

"I've seen five of these movies and I don't know who Ethan Hunt is. One movie sort of dealt with his personal life; the other movies are about people speculating what's really going on in Ethan's head. I want to know who Ethan is in this movie, I want an emotional journey for this character, and Tom really embraced it," McQuarrie said. The movie is set for release on 27 July 2018.