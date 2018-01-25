Tom Cruise and daughter Suri have remain estranged for a while now. However, an alleged report in a magazine recently claimed that the 11-year-old reached out to her father after being separated for five years.

The new cover of OK! magazine features a tagline which says, "Suri's Plea: Daddy, Why Won't You See Me?" with the outlet reporting that the young girl is "wondering why the megastar is MIA". However, this report has now been debunked as 'fake' by Gossip Cop.

While the fact-checking website has maintained that it is true the father and daughter are still estranged, it revealed that the source talking to the gossip magazine about Suri's personal feelings is fake.

OK! magazine has quoted a friend of her mother Katie Holmes as saying, "She's at an age where she needs her father's love. Any child in her position would naturally begin to question why her father won't see her."

The 'insider' speculated that Suri has "surely" reached out to The Mummy actor, requesting to speak to him or visit, but with no success. "It's enough to make you cry," the source said. The report went on to claim that the actor's ties with the Scientology church may have isolated him from his family.

The insider reportedly said, "I guess Tom would rather isolate himself from his flesh and blood than risk upsetting Scientology. His church and his career are the priorities now."

The last time Cruise and his daughter were publicly photographed together was in August 2012, when he took her to Disney's Typhoon Lagoon Water Park in Lake Buena Vista, Florida.

The 55-year-old Mission Impossible star was recently asked whether he thought his little girl had inherited his acting genes and would follow in his footsteps. "You never know, you never know," Cruise replied awkwardly at the premiere of his film The Mummy, according to Cosmopolitan.

Katie Holmes and Suri have maintained a low-key lifestyle since the actress' highly publicised divorce with Cruise back in 2012.

In December last year, the mother and daughter duo attended the Jingle Ball concert at Madison Square Garden in New York and the youngster got an opportunity to introduce Taylor Swift – one of her favourite performers – at the event.