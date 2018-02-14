HAPPY VALENTINES DAY! â¤ï¸ðŸ‘¨â€ðŸ‘¨â€ðŸ‘¦â¤ï¸ A post shared by Tom Daley (@tomdaley) on Feb 14, 2018 at 5:44am PST

Tom Daley and husband Dustin Lance Black have announced the happy news that they are expecting a baby.

The married couple of one year shared a statement on social media with a photo of a baby scan in a touching Valentine's Day post, with the Olympic diver writing in the caption: "HAPPY VALENTINES DAY! ❤‍‍❤"

The ultrasound X-ray suggests that the couple are using a surrogate mother to realise their dreams of becoming parents rather than adopting.

Daley, 23, snuggles into his 43-year-old screenwriter husband's face in the adorable shot, and fans have gone wild over the revelation.

Lance Black also shared the snap with the words: "A very happy #ValentinesDay from ours to yours."

A spokesman the Olympic diver said: "Tom and Dustin are thrilled to share that they are expecting their first child in 2018."

The couple began a romance in 2013 and Daley came out as gay in December of the same year.

They have made no secret about wanting children and have said that they want to give their son or daughter the happiest childhood possible.

Daley said last year: "Lance and I definitely want a family in the future – who knows when? We're both lucky to have supportive families and we want to share that with our own children."

He also told OUT magazine in 2016: "We were so busy making all these plans - we both wanted to have children; we both wanted to build a home of our own someday.

"[...]Marriage is the foundation to all of these other big plans we have. So we knew we were going to get engaged—it was just a matter of when, and who does it."