It could be the best gift for mums everywhere on Mother's Day as it was confirmed that Tom Hardy will be reading a new CBeebies Bedtime Story.

Fans have been swooning over a new teaser clip released ahead of his next storytelling session on Sunday (26 March).

The 39-year-old actor made his Bedtime Story debut on New Year's Eve, sparking a social media frenzy as flustered mothers watched with their children .

On Valentine's Day, the Taboo star was joined by his dog Woody as he read Tom McLaughlin's book The Cloudspotter.

Now, as a Mother's Day treat, Hardy makes a return to children's TV for a reading of Ross Collins' There's A Bear On My Chair.

Surrounded by cuddly toys as he looks directly into the camera, in the teaser Hardy says: "Well, I think that there's enough room for our mouse and bear to sit together here because it's good for a mouse and a bear to share.

"I'll see you soon for a goodnight story. Until then, night night."

The teaser was posted on the official Facebook account for the children's channel alongside the caption: "Just leaving this here. Tom Hardy. New CBeebies Bedtime Story. Sunday."

One user posted: "That grin that he does at the end every time is him literally saying I know what you women are thinking right now."

Another observed: "This is so unashamedly not aimed at the children ... swoon ... we owe you big time. Thank you CBeebies for looking after us mums xx."

Better known for playing villainous characters such as Bane in The Dark Knight Rises, both Kray twins in Legend, and John Fitzgerald in The Revenant, the father-of-two has revealed his softer side with his bedtime stories, to the obvious delight of his new fan base.

And there's a whole lot more of Tom Hardy to come on CBeebies, with the BBC confirming to Digital Spy that the actor has recorded five Bedtime Stories in total.

Tom Hardy's latest Bedtime Story will air on Sunday (26 March) at 6.50pm