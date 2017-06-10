Tom Hardy is in the running to play villain Jafar in a live action version of the Disney's Aladdin, according to reports.

The 1994 animated classic is being remade once again for the big screen with director Guy Ritchie at the helm.

Tom, 39, has made a name for himself over the years playing bad guys and will be seen next year playing Spider-Man's toothy nemesis Venom, in a film of the same name.

King Arthur director Guy is said to have been championing Tom for Jafar with talks "ongoing".

A source said: "Guy is a huge fan of Tom's work and securing him would be a major coup.

"There have been conversations and - although nothing is set in stone and things are subject to change - he's certainly one of Guy's favoured choices," they added to The Sun.

They further revealed that in-demand Tom signing on to the project was "dependent" on his other commitments.

No other castings are known at the time of writing. However, there have been reports that Little Mix star Jade Thirlwall has been approached about playing female lead Princess Jasmine in the flick.

Will Smith has also been linked to the role of the Genie, which was voiced with gusto by the late Robin Williams in the original.

A release date for the feature also has yet to be confirmed.

Meanwhile, Tom recently opened up about the sudden passing of his pet dog Woody who had been a loyal presence by his side on film sets and at premieres after he rescued him as a stray.

Taking to social media, the bereft star told of his heartbreak at losing his "bestest friend in the world".

He wrote: "I don't normally speak out about family and friends, but this is an unusual circumstance.

"Woody affected so many people in his own right, so with great respect to his autonomy and as a familiar friendly face to most of you, it is with a great, great sadness and a heavy heart that I inform you that after a very hard and short six month battle with an aggressive polymyositis, Woody passed away two days ago."

Tom continued: "He was only age six. He was far too young to leave us, and we are at home devastated by his loss.

"I am ultimately grateful for his loyal companionship and love, and it is of some great comfort that he is no longer suffering. Above all, I am completely gutted. The world for me was a better place with him in it an by my side.

He added: "To the bestest friend ever. To me and to a family who loved him beyond words, and whom he loved without doubt more than I have ever known."