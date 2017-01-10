Tom Hiddleston has addressed the backlash he received online for his Golden Globes speech over the weekend, following his win for his performance in drama mini-series The Night Manager. During the ceremony, the British actor thanked author John Le Carre and his co-stars before bringing the audience's attention to the civil war in South Sudan, which led many observers online to sarcastically label him a "white saviour".

On Facebook, the 35-year-old wrote of the criticism: "I just wanted to say... I completely agree that my speech at the Golden Globes last night was inelegantly expressed. In truth, I was very nervous, and my words just came out wrong.

"Sincerely, my only intention was to salute the incredible bravery and courage of the men and women who work so tirelessly for UNICEF UK, Doctors Without Borders/ Médecins Sans Frontières (MSF), and World Food Programme, and the children of South Sudan, who continue to find hope and joy in the most difficult conditions. I apologise that my nerves got the better of me."

Taking to the stage on Sunday 8 January, Hiddleston, who has been a UNICEF ambassador since 2015, recollected a recent visit to the country with the United Nations Children's Fund. He explained that while there, he was approached by a group of doctors and nurses with Doctors Without Borders who said they had binge-watched The Night Manager during a period of shelling the month before.

Hiddleston went on to say he was moved by "the idea that we could provide some relief and entertainment for people ... who are fixing the world in the places where it is broken," before dedicating his win "to those out there who are doing their best." Shortly after the speech aired, viewers took to social media to argue that his comments were awkward and self-indulgent.

