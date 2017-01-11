So it was already pretty safe to assume that Spider-Man was going to make an appearance in Avengers: Infinity War. But now, Tom Holland has confirmed that the Marvel Comics superhero will definitely be teaming up with the likes of Captain America, Thor, Black Widow and Iron Man to take down villain Thanos in the eagerly anticipated sequel.

Talking with Vogue Italia (and translated by Twitter account Tom Holland Italia), the British actor touched on his casting as Peter Parker, and explained how "the producers wanted to be sure that [he] was the right person" for the role before they lined him up to star in "three films over the next four years". Seeing as he was introduced in Captain America: Civil War in 2016 and is soon to lead stand-alone film Spider-Man: Homecoming, there's only one feasible title left that he could pop up in... which Holland divulged to be Infinity War.

Holland's involvement isn't the only news superhero fans have been treated to recently in regards to Avengers: Infinity War either. While speaking on the red carpet at the Golden Globes 2017 this weekend, Zoe Saldana revealed that she'll be reprising her role as Guardians Of The Galaxy character Gamora in the movie. Interestingly, Gamora is Thanos' daughter within Marvel folklore, so it's easy to see how she might tie in with the storyline.

Additionally, there's been rumours floating about that Liv Tyler may return to her role as Betty Ross. She first starred as the character back in the 2008 movie The Incredible Hulk opposite Edward Norton, but she was much more than just a romantic interest of Bruce Banner in the comics, having gone on to become antihero Red She-Hulk.

Either way, Avengers: Infinity War is already set to be a star-studded affair with Robert Downey Jr, Chris Evans, Scarlett Johansson, Chris Hemsworth, Elizabeth Olsen, Anthony Mackie, Jeremy Renner, Mark Ruffalo and more reprising their roles as the titular team. Paul Rudd as Ant-Man, Samuel L Jackson as Nick Fury and newbie Brie Larson as Captain Marvel will also make appearances. The film is currently scheduled to reach UK cinemas on 27 April 2018.

