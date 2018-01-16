Sir Tom Jones's estranged son sleeps on the floor of a homeless hostel and is desperate to meet his entertainer father "before its too late".

According to the Daily Mail, Jonathan Berkery, who goes by the name of Jon Jones, is an aspiring singer who is not interested in his father's £160m (according to the Sunday Times Rich List) fortune but wants to get to know him.

"I'd like to talk to him about normal stuff, like, 'How's your life been? This is mine,'" he tells the Mail.

Jones fathered Berkery following a brief fling with Katherine Berkery in October 1987. Although he initially denied paternity, a court-ordered DNA test proved otherwise and Jones was instructed to pay £1,700 a month in child maintenance until his son reached the age of 18.

It was not until 2008 that the It's Not Unusual hitmaker publicly acknowledged the existence of his second child. He made it clear that he had no intention of building a personal relationship with him.

"It wasn't something I had planned," he told Wales Online about fathering Berkery. "If I had planned it, I would have done something more than just financially. But it wasn't. I just fell for it. I just fell for the seduction."

Jones' wife, Melinda Rose Woodward, died in April 2017 after a short battle with cancer. The singer has since sold the £6.5m Los Angeles mansion they shared because it held too many painful memories.

Jonathan believes that he has a better chance of achieving a proper father-son relationship now that The Voice host is getting older.

"I just thought, now that my father's wife has passed, he might see me, he's getting old and he could be ill. I want to see him before it is too late," he said.

He added that being rejected by his father made him angry for many years and that he turned to drugs as a teenager. After multiple run-ins with the law and struggling to hold down a job, his life is a mess and he claimed that he sleeps on a mat in a New Jersey homeless shelter.

"For years I was angry and I didn't want to see him. I was conflicted," he explained. "Now I know life is too short. I need to get to know him. I just hope he feels the same."

He said he emailed his half-brother Mark Woodward in the hope he could help arrange a meeting with the singer.

"I don't want to spend my life regretting that I never made an attempt to contact you both and I would love to hear his side of everything or just have a real conversation," the email said.

IBTimes UK has reached out to Jones' representatives for comment.