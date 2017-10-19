Legendary singer Tom Jones has opened up about sexual abuse and harassment in the music industry, saying that early in his career he was also harassed. He told the BBC he felt "terrible" after the encounter.

Jones was discussing the Hollywood scandal surrounding producer Harvey Weinstein, who has had levelled against him dozens of accusations of bullying, sexual harassment, abuse and rape.

"Things have always happened in the music industry as well," the Delilah singer told BBC Radio 5 Live's Afternoon Edition.

"There's been people complaining about publicists and different things they've been expected to do to get a record contract, just like a film contract."

Asked if he had experienced anything like that, the 77-year-old Welshman said: "Yes. At the beginning, yes. There were a few things like that. But you avoid it. You just walk out... But what's tried on women is tried on men as well."

On his own experience Jones said: "It wasn't bad, just somebody tried to pull... it was a question and I said 'No thank you.'" He said the experience made him feel "terrible".

"But then you think, 'Well, I've got to get away from this person and it can't be like this.' You should know that yourself, you don't do things just because you think, 'I should do this.' Your own mind will tell you that. Not just in show business, but in any thing you're in."

"There's always been that element there that people with power sometimes abuse it, but they don't all abuse it, there are good people."

The allegations against Weinstein from numerous high-profile stars including Angelina Jolie and Gwyneth Paltrow, have brought sexual harassment to the fore within the entertainment industry, with many calling for change.

Weinstein admitted to some bad behaviour, saying he'd "caused a lot of pain", but denied "any allegations of nonconsensual sex". He's currently in rehab seeking treatment for sex addiction.

"Things happen in show business, and sometimes things are covered up and then they come to light and other people come forward - it's like taking the cork off of a bottle. Things come out that maybe should've come out years ago," Jones added.

"But that's the way it is with show business, you are in the public eye, and that's it, you have to take the good with the bad. But justice will out. If you've done something wrong you've got to pay for it, or prove that you haven't done anything wrong."