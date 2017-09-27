Rafael Nadal has been backed to do well and potentially win his first-ever ATP World Tour finals when it takes place in November.

The world number one is yet to win the season-ending event, having finished as a runner-up on two occasions in 2010 and 2013.

Having last appeared in London in 2015 where he lost to Novak Djokovic in the semi-final, Nadal recently claimed that the ATP World Tour finals was one of his remaining goals of the calendar year.

"I have never won the ATP Finals and it is obvious that I am hopeful of doing it (this year)," Nadal said. "But there are seven other players who also want to do it."

Nadal's uncle and coach Toni believes his nephew has more than a real chance of winning it this year, having already had a remarkable year, winning two Grand Slams, a total of five titles and making his return to the top of the ATP rankings for the first time since 2014.

"Always. There are the best eight ones in the World but he has always chances," Toni said when asked if Nadal had any real chances, as quoted on Tennis World USA.

"Historically that surface is not the best one for him but this year he can do well."

One of the reasons many feel the 31-year-old is yet to win the event is the timing of it. The ATP World Tour finals usually take place at the end of what is usually always a grueling season.

Nadal has repeatedly called for a two-year ranking system so that it helps players manage their congested schedules much better.

Toni, however, feels it would be tough to reduce the tennis calendar because of various things such as signed contracts and obligations to play in certain events.

"It's tough. There are interests and signed contracts," Toni added. "Tennis is the sport that has the longest calendar. It's not easy."

"The key for Nadal was the schedule."

The 2017 ATP World Tour Finals takes place from 12 to 19 November.