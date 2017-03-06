Tony Bellew says now could be the right time to retire from boxing following his victory over David Haye at the O2 Arena on Saturday 4 March.

Bellew, 34, emerged victorious in the 11th round when Haye's trainer, Shane McGuigan, threw in the towel. The Liverpudlian stepped up a weight division to take on former world champion Haye, having fought at cruiserweight for the last three years, but could now have options to fight for a world title as a heavyweight.

WBC heavyweight champion Deontay Wilder and WBO champion Joseph Parker were two names immediately thrown out by Bellew's promoter Eddie Hearn in the aftermath of Saturday's win. While he admitted there could be one more fight left him in, Bellew suggests now could be the time to call it quits.

"I can't continue to put my body through this. I can't continue to put my family through it," Bellew told talkSPORT.

"I'm not a greedy man. I am content with the life I have got, the life I have created.

"I have been wise with the money I have earned. It is going to take something very big and spectacular to draw me back out. Boxing is a brutal, hard combat sport and I will retire from boxing, boxing will not retire me."

Haye was forced to fight on one leg for half of of the contest after aggravating an Achilles problem in the sixth round. His camp confirmed on Sunday the 36-year-old had undergone surgery having completely ruptured the tendon during the fight.

Bellew, however, was also fighting with an injury, breaking his hand in the second or third round of the fight. "I got up this morning and I felt like I was 85 years old," he said. "I'm in so much pain. My right hand is smashed to bits - it looks like a purple pillow. My face has got cuts on it, and my nose is banged up.

"I don't know how many more times I can do it. It is going to have to take something big and special to draw me back out."