Tony Bellew has sent a warning message to David Haye ahead of the pair locking horns again later on this week as they film Sky Sports' Gloves Are Off show.

Bellew is still angered by the punch Haye threw at an earlier press conference and is demanding an apology.

"We will come face to face this week so we will see what happens this time, but he's basically a coward for throwing a punch at me without gloves on," Bellew told World Boxing News.

The 34-year-old, who will face Haye at London's O2 Arena on 4 March, took a shot from the 'Hayemaker' when the heavyweights clashed in a heated press conference back in November.

But the Evertonian hasn't forgotten about it.

"I won't let it go unless he apologises as he knows he was bang out of order. He didn't want to hear the truth and that's why he got so close that I needed to push him.

This isn't the only time things got a little out of control at a British boxing press conference. Last month Derrick Chisora somehow managed to throw a table at Dillian Whyte.