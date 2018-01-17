Former West Ham defender Tony Gale believes signing Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and Henrikh Mkhitaryan to replace Alexis Sanchez would be a good bit of business for Arsenal. The north London club found themselves in all sorts of problems as they let Sanchez run down his contract but Gale believes that the double signing would help gulf the loss.

The Gunners have been quoted a price of €70m (£62m, $86m) if they wish to sign the Borussia Dortmund striker and a deal is believed to be close with the club reported to have agreed to personal terms with the player. Should the transfer go ahead, the Gunners would have broken their record transfer on a striker for the second time in less than a year following Alexandre Lacazette's arrival from Lyon during the summer transfer window.

Meanwhile, Mkhitaryan, 28, has reportedly been offered to Arsenal as Manchester United seek to agree on a deal to sign Sanchez from the north London side during the January transfer window. United are ready to let the midfielder, who has fallen out of favour under Jose Mourinho, leave the club, but he is yet to agree to terms with Arsenal.

Both Mkhitaryan and Aubameyang have played alongside each other during their time at Borussia Dortmund and would be a great addition to an Arsenal side which has been struggling for form this season. The Armenian has made 22 appearances for United this season, scoring three goals.

Meanwhile, Aubameyang has scored 21 times in 23 games for the German side this term and would be a solid replacement for Sanchez. Gale reveals that he is a huge Mkhitaryan fan and seen him combine with the Gabon international multiple times during their time at Dortmund.

"Yeah I'm a big fan, I've seen him for Dortmund on many occasions, as I've seen Aubameyang as well," Gale said, as quoted by the Express.

"So if you got the two for Sanchez coming in, obviously Mkhitaryan would be part of the Sanchez swap, and Aubameyang they would be buying, that isn't bad business at the end of it after the mess that they found themselves in when they were talking about the contracts and where they are at at the moment. Mkhitaryan is an Arsenal-type player."