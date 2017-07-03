This much is true: Spandau Ballet frontman Tony Hadley has dramatically quit the band.

Hadley's sudden departure has fuelled rumours of a rift behind-the-scenes with his former bandmates Gary and Martin Kemp, Steven Norman and John Keeble. In a statement released on 3 July, Hadley, 57, did not offer a reason for his decision to leave after more than 40 years and failed to wish the rest of the band well.

Hadley wrote on Twitter: "I am no longer a member of the band Spandau Ballet & will not be performing with the band in the future," adding: "Due to circumstances beyond my control, it is with deep regret that I am required to state that I am no longer a member of the band Spandau Ballet and as such I will not be performing with the band in the future."

Spandau Ballet have addressed Hadley's departure in their own statement, explaining: "Much to our frustration, Tony had made it clear in September 2016 that he didn't want to work with the band anymore. This has not changed and 2015 was the last time we were able to perform or work with him. So we have now made the decision to move on as a band."

Fans have reacted with shock at the unexpected news, with one commenting via Twitter: "I'm having a crisis right now, no more Spandau Ballet," while another weighed in: "That's the problem with Tony Hadley, he's always thought of himself as bigger than Spandau Ballet, rather than being a part of it."

Making light of the situation, one joked: "Tony Hadley has quit Spandau Ballet. Good for him I say, now he'll never have to sing either of their two songs ever again, while another added: "Tony Hadley has quit Spandau Ballet. Reminds me of when Robbie left Take That. I hope Newsround has a helpline for distraught fans."

Hadley performed as the lead singer of Spandau Ballet, which formed in 1976. The four-piece enjoyed immense success in the 1980s with four top 10 albums, such as the chart-topping True in 1983. The band are best known for the hit singles Gold, Only When You Leave and Through The Barricades. After an initial split in the 1990s, Spandau Ballet successfully reformed in 2009 and have embarked on two tours since.

Hadley first hinted he might quit Spandau Ballet in January 2016 when he said he had no plans to perform with the band on a permanent basis. The musician told The Mirror: "We are done now. We have just finished our tour in Hong Kong. We did a year and a half. That's enough. We won't do anything now for about four or five years. I don't want to get the band back permanently. I think it works now and again. I have got a solo album coming out next year so I am focusing on that."