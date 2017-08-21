West Bromwich Albion manager Tony Pulis will have the final say over whether to sign Kevin Wimmer, after the club's board gave the green light to a £15m (€16.4m, $19.3m)deal for the Tottenham Hotspur defender.

The centre-back will be allowed to leave White Hart Lane after Spurs completed the signing of Ajax's defender Davinson Sanchez for a club record fee of £38.4m.

According to Sky Sports, West Brom's hierarchy has told Pulis that there are funds available to sign the Austria international, but the final decision rests with the former Stoke City manager.

Alongside Southampton, West Ham United and Crystal Palace, Pulis' former club Stoke are also thought to be keeping an eye on the 24-year-old, who has attracted interest from the Bundesliga.

Wimmer, who joined Tottenham from German side FC Koln for a reported fee of £4.3m two years ago, has reportedly become disillusioned with the lack of first team opportunities in north London as he has played only 15 Premier League games in two seasons.

Egyptian centre-back Ahmed Hegazy has impressed in his first two league appearances since moving to The Hawthorns on loan from El Alhy Cairo but Pulis, who has seen his side win the first two games of the campaign while keeping clean sheets in both games, wants to bolster his defensive options.

"We have to bring in players that are going to improve us and give us competition that's what we need," Pulis said after Saturday's 1-0 win at Burnley. "They have to be better than what we've got - that's the most important thing. In years gone by this club have signed a lot of players who have just been signed, I think, for the sake of filling spaces. We can't do that and we must not do that."

However, the 59-year-old insisted Wimmer's potential arrival would not automatically spell the end of Jonny Evans' spell with the Baggies. Last week, the Northern Ireland international emerged as a surprise target for Manchester City, who had a first offer in the region of £18m knocked back and were reportedly ready to up their bid to around £22m.

While Pulis is keen to retain the services of the 29-year-old, he admitted the former Manchester United centre-back might not be in the Midlands by the end of the transfer window.

"I think every player is for sale at the right price," Pulis said before last Saturday's (19 August) trip to Turf Moor. "I think it's absolutely crazy to say that a team like West Brom won't sell players if people are going to put an enormous amount of money in front of you.

"It's market forces. The two things are, firstly we don't want to sell him, we don't need to sell him. We're not desperate to get the money in, so it'd have to be a very, very good offer. And then we would sit down and talk to Jonny about the situation."