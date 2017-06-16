He's lived an unusual life and achieved many things in his 23 years, but pop sensation Justin Bieber has regrets like the rest of us.

The Sorry singer shocked his 88.7m Instagram followers by posting a snap of a huge new tattoo on his leg baring the words "Better At 70".

He captioned the shot: "I look back at a lot of things in my life, mistakes, insecurities, and although I have felt I've wasted a lot of time it also makes me want to be better faster and longer! For me personally I want to work everyday to be BETTER AT 70". Righty-ho...

Beliebers praised the new ink in their droves. One follower commented: "That's called growing, figuring out who you are and what you want in life. You rock JB. Keep being the best you! " as another put: "Proud of you Justin....at every moment u makes me proud ".

Some weren't so impressed though, with one putting: "Remember when your tats used to look like art instead of some kid doodling on you while you sleep?"

Someone else wrote: "YOUR NOT A GRANDPA STOP THIS".

Despite his tattoo acquiring a mixed bag of reactions, it has garnered over 1.4m likes in 9 hours. Bieber landed in Bern, Switzerland, via helicopter for a gig tonight (16 June) and was escorted to his hotel by police. He will no doubt be after a better reception in Bern than his last performance in Sweden, where he was booed after admitting he was unable to sing the hit Spanish-language track Despacito.

After he honestly told the audience: "I can't do Despacito. I don't even know it," a person in the audience threw an object at his head.

Maintaining his composure, Bieber said: "Don't throw things at me, please."

Canadian singer Bieber has beena figure of controversy in the past and has had several run-ins with the law across the globe. He was accused of reckless driving in his neighbourhood in 2012 and charged in Brazil with vandalism in 2013.

He also allegedly threw eggs at a neighbour's house in California in 2014 and was arrested in Miami in 2014 with singer Khalil on suspicion of driving under the influence with an expired driving licence, among other things.