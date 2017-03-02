Democratic Party senior members have called for Jeff Sessions to resign as attorney general after he reportedly twice met the Russian Ambassador to the US, despite insisting in his confirmation hearing he had no communications with Russian officials.

House minority leader Nancy Pelosi said in a statement on Wednesday (1 March): "Attorney General Sessions has never had the credibility to oversee the FBI investigation of senior Trump officials' ties to the Russians. That is why Democrats have consistently called for Sessions to recuse himself from any oversight of the investigation.

"Now, after lying under oath to Congress about his own communications with the Russians, the Attorney General must resign. Sessions is not fit to serve as the top law enforcement officer of our country and must resign," Pelosi said.

Representative Elijah Cummings, ranking member of the House Committee on Oversight and Government Reform said: "It is inconceivable that even after Michael Flynn was fired for concealing his conversations with the Russians that Attorney General Sessions would keep his own conversations secret for several more weeks... Attorney General Sessions should resign immediately, and there is no longer any question that we need a truly independent commission to investigate this issue."

Massachusetts Senator, Elizabeth Warren also called for Sessions' resignation, calling the situation "a farce". She said on Twitter: "We need Attorney General Jeff Sessions – who should have never been confirmed in the first place – to resign. We need it now."

Sessions came out to refute the revelations first published in the Washington Post, saying: "I never met with any Russian officials to discuss issues of the campaign. I have no idea what this allegation is about. It is false."