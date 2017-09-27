Jamie Redknapp has fuelled rumours of an impending divorce with estranged wife Louise by cropping the mother of his children out of an Instagram picture.

The 44-year-old retired England international edited down a once happy family photo of himself with wife of 19 years Louise and their two sons for an Instagram profile picture.

The breakdown of their marriage was first reported in June, and despite Redknapp wearing his wedding ring since rumours emerged, he appears to have made it crystal clear with this latest social media action.

It was previously claimed that Redknapp was desperate to save the marriage, but Louise, 42, was enjoying her new life post Strictly Come Dancing with friends including gal pal Daisy Lowe.

The family snap was originally posted on Louise's Instagram account from Palma, Mallorca, back in June 2015.

She captioned it: "Palma nights #holiday#family #bestfriends x special times xxxx". One follower wrote on the shot: "Beautiful family photo x".

In related news, Louise has just announced an intimate four-date UK tour. Her comeback show at London's Under Bridge sold out in under 10 minutes, so tickets for the rest of the tour are expected to be in high demand.

Teasing what is to be expected her music comeback, the Strictly star released a cover of Eternal's debut hit Stay as part of her sessions at London's Metropolis Studios.

She wrote on Instagram: "Hey guys, I still can't believe that the December show sold out in less than 10 minutes!! Thank you to everyone that bought tickets, and for those of you that missed out – fear not – I'm coming on tour!! In January I'll be bringing the show to Glasgow, Manchester, Birmingham then back to London for an additional date. Tickets go on Sale Friday 29th September at 10am via seetickets.com & myticket.co.uk."

Fans can expect some of the classic Eternal and Louise hits, some covers and new solo music – but a full Eternal line-up performance has been ruled out.

Louise also released a clip on Instagram and YouTube of what's to come and defiantly wore her wedding ring as she performed a track in a recording studio with backing singers.