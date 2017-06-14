It has been reported that Steve Scalise, the Republicans' House majority whip has been shot while at a congressional baseball game practice field in Alexandria, Virginia.

According to reports, over 50 shots were fired from a rifle with at least five of them hitting the GOP whip who represents Louisiana's First District.

A reporter from Fox News also tweeted that staffers were hit.

"Right now, we're secure," Rep. Mo Brooks (R-Ala.) told CNN on Wednesday morning.

Fellow Congressman, Mo Brooks told reporters that he heard screams from Scalise.

The suspected according to ABC is believed to be in custody.

More to follow.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated regularly as new information and developments become available.

