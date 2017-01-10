Topps Tiles has reported sluggish sales in the first quarter, with the firm blaming "softer trading conditions" for the slowdown.

Like-for-like sales, which exclude new store openings, were up 0.3% in the 13 weeks to 31 December compared to a 1.4% increase in the previous three months.

Topps said its first quarter figures were inflated by an extra trading day and that this effect will reverse in the second quarter.

"We experienced softer trading conditions during the first quarter but we remain confident that we have continued to outperform the overall tile market," chief executive Matthew Williams said in a statement.

"Against this background, our proven strategy, well-invested business and market leading position, leave Topps well-placed for further market share gains in the year ahead."

Topps opened five new stores during the first quarter to bring its total to 356 stores, including 15 boutique stores.

The firm expects to open around 15 new stores in the current financial year.