Andrea Belotti could be set to remain at Torino this summer, with club president Urbano Cairo revealing that they are yet to receive any contact regarding the highly-rated striker from rumoured suitors Manchester United, AC Milan and Paris Saint-Germain.

Belotti notched 28 goals in 38 appearances across all competitions for Sinisa Mihajlovic's side last term. In December 2016, the prolific Azzurri international was rewarded for his efforts with a lucrative new five-year contract containing a mammoth release clause of €100m (£88m, $111.5m) that applies only to clubs outside of Italy.

Interest in Belotti is understandably high, although reports that United had submitted an initial bid below that clause were quashed by the Manchester Evening News last week.

They claimed that the Red Devils had not offered an official sum and were now focusing more on their pursuit of Real Madrid frontman Alvaro Morata amid misgivings over "Il Gallo's" hefty price tag.

Milan are reported to have offered €20m for an initial loan that includes a mandatory €60m option to buy as they continue to strengthen their squad following the eye-catching additions of Mateo Musacchio, Franck Kessie, Ricardo Rodriguez and Andre Silva, while PSG are also now believed to be preparing a bid.

The recently married Belotti is currently said to be on his honeymoon and Cairo, who has made no secret of his desire to keep the player at the Stadio Olimpico Grande Torino, says he is yet to receive any official interest.

"We have a contract until 2021, so if he should remain, it would not be a 'gift' but with us a long relationship," he told Sky Sport Italia, as quoted by Calciomercato.com.

"It is clear that it is important for him to remain happy, as I hope he will stay with us, we will talk about it soon. Other teams, I have not had any contact with anyone, not with PSG nor with Manchester United, nor with Milan."

Having bagged what may well have been his final Torino goal in a high-scoring final day victory over Sassuolo, Belotti continued his impressive scoring run during Italy's 5-0 World Cup qualifying rout of minnows Lichtenstein on 11 June after being teed up by Lorenzo Insigne.

Such a comprehensive victory kept Giampiero Ventura's men level on points with Spain at the summit of Group G.