Jacob Rees-Mogg is now Tory party members' favourite to become their next leader, according to a survey of Conservative grassroots.

The eccentric Conservative MP's popularity has soared in recent months, particularly among the party's younger supporters.

Rees-Mogg, who recently proudly admitted that he had never changed a nappy for any of his six children, is now Tory members' top choice to replace Theresa May as party leader and prime minister.

The MP is much more popular than both of his more senior rivals, Boris Johnson and David Davis, according to a poll published on the ConservativeHome website.

23% of party members backed Rees-Mogg, compared with just 15% supporting Davis and only 7% voting for Johnson.

The poll also indicated that the majority of Tories want May to stand down before the next election. Over 60% said that she should resign immediately or stand down before Brits head to the polls again.

The results were published ahead of a Westminster event this evening (5 September) where Rees-Mogg will address Tory activists.

May is reportedly considering bringing Rees-Mogg into government in a desperate attempt to thwart his campaign to win over party foot soldiers. But sources close to the MP say that he is unlikely to accept the offer.

One source told The Telegraph: "If he were offered something purely to shut him up, there would be absolutely no point in him accepting it."

Rees-Mogg dismissed claims that he plans to challenge May for the Tory leadership when he appeared on BBC Radio 4 on Sunday (3 September).

"I think it's a reminder that it's August and people don't have pressing UK political news to write about. And therefore there's this jolly stuff about me, but I wouldn't put any money on it," he said.

"I think if I threw my hat in the ring, my hat would be thrown back at me pretty quickly," he also told The Sunday Times.